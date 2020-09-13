PSP in Punxsutawney searching for registered sex offender who escaped from Jefferson County Jail

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Punxsutawney are searching for a man who escaped from his work-release program in Brookville this week, according to a release.

Troopers say 35-year-old Michael Brewer escaped from the Jefferson County Jail, while on his work release on Thursday morning around 8 am.

Police describe Brewer as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. They also say he wears corrective lenses.

Police say Brewer was last seen on Knoxdale Road near Anita, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Authorities note that Brewer is registered on Megan’s Law. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 814-938-0510.