HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information on any possible suspects that may have vandalized part of East Broad Top Railrod in Rockhill Borough.

Troopers report that the incident happened overnight on on June 3, 2020, when a suspect(s) set fire t omultiple railroad ties and spray painted the railroad bridge.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Kylor at PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.