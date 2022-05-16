CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania State Police troops in Cambria County are doing car seat fitting stations for parents and guardians this week.

This initiative collaborates with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct these fittings in Ebensburg and Northern Cambria.

These events will allow parents and guardians to check car seats for suitability. Trooper Robert Kunsman said people that come in usually have a lot of minor mistakes within their car seats, but they’re easily fixable.

Trooper Kunsman said they teach parents and guardians how to install the seat and then the turnaround times for children. He said that knowing these proper procedures can save lives.

“It’s very important, especially with the summer months coming, a lot of traveling going on,” Kunsman said. “People will be going on vacations. That’s why we do this event to have their kids properly and safely secure in the car.”

Fitting stations are offered on Thursday, May 19th, between 11:30 and 6:30 PM at the Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service in Northern Cambria. More classes will be offered in September and November.