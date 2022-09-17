WTAJ — The Pennsylvania State Police have a planned “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program set to run over the next week, along with child safety seat checks.

Starting on Sunday, Sept. 18, running through Sept. 24, if you are pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, the driver will be given two citations, one for the traffic violation and one for not using a seat belt.

During the program, PSP will have a zero-tolerancy policy for anyone violating the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. There will be multiple checkpoints set up as well as child safety seat checkpoints.

PSP says that buckling up and using child safety correctly can significantly increase the chances of survival in a crash. Pennsylvania law also requires children under the age of eight must be properly secured in a child safety seat while riding in a vehicle. Children under two must be in a rear-facing seat.

Troopers will be holding free child passenger safety seat checks at multiple locations across the state. These stations will allow those transporting little ones around how to properly install child safety seats, as well as looking for defects or recalls on certain seats. This will also give parents and guardians time to ask questions about child passenger safety.

Below is a list of all the locations in our area where PSP will hold child passenger safety seat checks.