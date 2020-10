EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police, Troop A, out of Ebensburg has released their five most wanted.

Eligh Mitchell Kuhns, 25, LKA: Johnstown, Pa.

Tucker Jordan Weems, 26, LKA: Lilly, Pa.

William J Cramer, 59, LKA: Carrolltown, Pa.

Ryan Zachary Wilson, 29, LKA: Johnstown, Pa.

Adam Thompson, 35, LKA: Ashville, Pa.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these men, you’re asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.