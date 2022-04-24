CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ-TV)- State Police are searching for a man they say may be endangered and was last seen Saturday morning.

Matthew Ryan Cherry, 46, of Drifting, Pa. Police say Cherry was last seen on a red Honda Foreman ATV heading to an unknown destination in the area of Kylertown Drifting Highway April 23 around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Cherry is not in possession of his cell phone and may be at special risk.

He was described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 217 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing an unknown color t-shirt with orange, black and gray clogger pants, brown leather work boots and a Dallas Cowboys hat.

If you know of Matthew’s whereabouts or spot him anywhere, you’re asked to call 911.