HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a local convenience store was broken into and hundreds of dollars of cigarettes were stolen.

Police were called to Sandy Ridge Market on Sandy Ridge Station in Orbisonia for the burglary that happened in the early hours of May 23, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

An unknown suspect(s) broke into the building and caused $2,000 worth of damage to a glass door before loading up with $400 worth of cigarettes. They took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.