PSP: 28 non-compliant businesses issued warnings over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Pennsylvania released data on enforcement given over the weekend to non-life-sustaining businesses who not been compliant with Governor Wolf’s order.

There were 28 businesses between April 3 and April 5, making a total of 191 businesses that Troopers have issued warnings to since March 23. No citations have been made.

Out of the total non-complying businesses in the state, 74 were in our area. These businesses are located in the range of Troops A,C,G and F.

To report a non-compliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number. Please do not call 911 to file reports.

For more information, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.