SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for clues after a home burglary that left the homeowner missing $1,000 worth of tools and $20 in coins.

The home, on School Road in Shade Township, has a detached two-car garage that was broken into between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22nd.

The unknown suspect(s) removed $20 worth of coins from a vehicle in the garage and a toolbox filled with wrenches and sockets valued at $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.