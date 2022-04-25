BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new mini food pantry has been added to the Providence Presbyterian Church in Altoona.

The Providence Presbyterian Church, located at 2401 Broad Avenue, has started its new food cupboard, along the sidewalk, filled with donated food.

The Mini Food Pantry will help those in Altoona donate what they can and take what they need.

The following will benefit from the new food pantry:

Support neighbors facing hunger insecurity

Provide a place for those who want and/or need to give

Enrich the community by empowering people to make an immediate difference

“This is a new way for neighbors to help neighbors,” Jane Falco, member of the Mission Committee at Providence Presbyterian, said.

The food pantry was stocked with food on Sunday, April 24, and is open now.