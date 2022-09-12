CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, a “Rally for Our Rights” event took place in Johnstown as community members marched for women’s reproductive rights.

The rally took place at Johnstown’s Central Park on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. where dozens gathered to advocate for women’s reproductive rights. It also featured speeches from advocates and officials before rally-goers marched.

“We’re spreading the message that liberty is part of our right as Americans and that the decision to have an abortion is part of our liberty,” Director of Women’s March Pittsburgh Tracy Baton said. “It’s about medical decisions and needs to be between a woman and her doctor or a pregnant person and their doctor.”

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Austin Davis’s wife, Blair Davis, also attended the event.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion in June that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since then, Planned Parenthood has begun work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions.

“Abortion has never been fully accessible, but now that SCOTUS had overturned Roe V. Wade., many states across the country have taken away our reproductive freedom completely,” the Women’s March wrote on its event page. “The midnight skullduggery of the Pennsylvania Republican legislature proposing their abortion agenda as amendments in order to subvert the veto power of the Governor is a call to clear and urgent action.”