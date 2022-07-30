HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Blair County residents have organized a rally for Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m. outside the Blair County Courthouse to protest current Pennsylvania abortion laws.

The event comes just over a month after the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. A reproductive rights protest was held at the same location last month.

“This is a very pertinent topic that locals are engaged in,” event organizer Ethan Potter said. “Hundreds of people are expected to descend on the sidewalk outside Blair County Courthouse.”

Potter said the event has been given support by Citizens Concerned for Human Life, local churches, political organizations and religious organizations.

Keynote speakers include local members of Congress Sen. Judy Ward (R-30), Rep. Jim Gregory (R-80) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79).

The event schedule and list of speakers can be found here:

5:00: Attendees Gather

5:15: Event Begins

Welcoming: Ethan Potter, event coordinator

Opening Prayer & Remarks: His Reverence Father Alan Thomas

Keynote 1: Sen. Judy Ward

Keynote 2: Pastors Jim and Jess Kilmartin, Center City Church

Keynote 3: Rep. Jim Gregory

Keynote 4: Rep. Lou Schmitt

Closing Remarks: Tom & Pat Forr, Citizens Concerned for Human Life

Thank you: Ethan Potter, event coordinator