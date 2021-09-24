Protection orders filed against Somerset County District Attorney and wife

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After his arrest Wednesday for alleged rape, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas now has two different temporary protection from abuse orders against him. There’s also one against his wife, Amy Thomas.

The court has granted two women — including the alleged victim — temporary protection from abuse orders against Thomas. The alleged victim also sought and received a PFA against his wife, Amy Thomas, citing intimidation. The petitions of the alleged victim were filed and approved Thursday, Sept. 23 and the second woman’s petition was filed and granted Friday, Sept. 24

The alleged victim, in her petition against Amy Thomas, indicated she showed up at an eatery, took pictures of the alleged victim’s vehicle and has a “history of harassment, primarily in 2019.”

The second woman indicated in her petition against Jeffrey Thomas that she was a “current or former sexual or intimate partner” with Thomas and she wrote, “on numerous occasions, Mr. Thomas has come to my home uninvited while intoxicated. On July 9, 2021, he used my spare key outside my prior residence to let himself in.”

The Somerset County district attorney was taken into custody Wednesday and faces serious sexual assault charges, including rape. He posted bail Thursday afternoon.