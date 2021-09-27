Protection order on Somerset County DA’s wife vacated after 4 days

(WTAJ) — A protection from intimidation order against the wife of Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was vacated by the same judge who issued it just days ago.

“And now, this 27th day of September 2021, after further research, we find that the temporary protection from intimidation order entered on Sept. 23, 2021, was improvidently granted,” wrote Somerset County Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel W. Rullo in his order today vacating the temporary protection order he granted against Thomas’s wife, Amy Thomas.

A hearing had been scheduled for Oct. 1, but it is now canceled.

The protection order was sought by the alleged victim of the sexual assault for which Jeffrey Thomas is charged. Thomas is the subject of two protection orders himself that were filed by the alleged victim and another woman who indicated she had an intimate relationship with the district attorney.

Thomas is free on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.