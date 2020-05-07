Protecting the elderly from the spread of COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across the Commonwealth, the groups most at risk of dying from the Coronavirus are those with preexisting conditions and the elderly.

UPMC officials said they tried to get ahead of COVID-19 before it spread through the region, by adding multiple safety steps in their facilities. As doctors have learned more about the virus, those basic things can save a life.

Chair of UPMC’s Department of Emergency Medicine Dr. Don Yealy said the focus needs to be on the vulnerable population, whose ability to fight the virus is weaker.

“COVID-19 is a disease that attacks many, but it ravages those with preexisting conditions, especially the elderly,” he said.

UPMC officials said in Pennsylvania, the median age of a person who’s died from Coronavirus illness or infection is 84. However, there have been no positive COVID-19 cases in any UPMC senior care facility. They said the reason is the safety procedures.

“What we have seen and from our experience with other facilities beyond UPMC is that sometimes the difference is really coming down to how well we adhere to those basic principles,” Dr. David Nace, Chief Medical Officer for UPMC Senior Communities said.

One precaution implemented early on was visitor restrictions, but through technology, residents can still stay safe and connected.

“A great story of a person who has cognitive impairment in one of our facilities who had never used an iPad before. she cannot really communicate well. she saw her son and her face lit up and she was so excited,” Dr. Nace said. “What we’re trying to do is physical distance, but not social distance.”

Officials said there are basic things everyone should be doing to stay safe, whether they live in a care facility or at home, including wearing a mask, limiting the number of times you leave the house, and healthy hand-washing.