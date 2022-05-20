BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Prospect Pool return is still up in the air after leaking issues still might be unsolved.

On May 19, the Central Blair Recreation Center met to discuss the next steps for the pool. There have been leaking issues but have been patched.

Officials don’t know if the problem is fixed though and won’t until the basin is refilled with water again. Because of this, there is no timetable for the pool to reopen.

When and if the pool does reopen, it will operate under limited hours as there are shortages of lifeguards. They will be limited to Tuesday through Thursday and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.