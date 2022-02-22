Proposed plan looks to drop mask requirement in SCASD

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Area School District’s Superintendent Bob O’Donnell and Director of Student Services Jeanne Knouse announced a proposed plan on mitigating COVID-19 measures over the next month.

The plan, which was discussed Monday, Feb. 21, during a Board of Directors meeting, would end the mask requirement district-wide on March 28.

While the move is pending approval from the SCASD Board of Directors, Knouse and O’Donnell elaborated on why they feel the time is now to make mitigations.

In the plan, come March. 28, masking will be optional district-wide. Additionally, starting on Feb. 21, water fountains and elementary pods (desks in groups of three, students still three feet apart) will be reinstated.

The document says the main change to SCASD’s Health and Safety Plan will be making masks optional district-wide. He says they are taking this approach of removing masking while keeping physical distancing in place so that we can be more responsive should the situation change.

Because there are still high-risk students and employees, they will continue to have higher protection plans in place for those individuals. For employees, they plan to provide KN95 masks to everyone who requests one. For the students that are documented as high-risk, the district will contact those families to discuss the need for continued mitigation. A form will be shared with all families to offer an opportunity for them to talk about safety measures for their children.

Below is an outline of the timeline leading up to March. 28, which is contingent upon the continued low presence of COVID-19 in the community.

Feb. 21-27 ● Present to Board of Directors, communicate with employees and families

● Open water fountains, return to classroom seating in pods in elementary schools

● Begin contacting our documented high-risk students

● Communicate to families how to request a discussion about our Health and

Safety Plan protocol for individual students



Feb. 28-March 6

● Prepare individual safety plans for high-risk students

● Begin contacting families who requested a discussion about Health and Safety

Plan protocols for individual students



March 7-13 Spring break



March 14-20 ● Prepare individual safety plans for high-risk students

● Continue contacting families who requested a discussion about Health and

Safety Plan protocols for individual students

● Reinstate field trips district-wide



March 21-27 ● Prepare individual safety plans for high-risk students

● Continue contacting families who requested a discussion about Health and

Safety Plan protocols for individual students



March 28-April 3

● Begin implementing individual safety plans

● Masks optional for all

● Maintain physical distance requirement indoors

● Implement individual safety plans

In a document from the district after their Feb. 21 meeting, they announced that a board work session with the district’s health and safety team is scheduled for March 14.