ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The beloved Prophet’s Melt Shop announced on Facebook that they’re closing its doors after being in business for two years.

The grilled cheese shop in the Altoona Transportation Center on 11th Ave opened during the height of the pandemic. Owner Evan Kephart wanted to provide good food to the community while glorifying God.

Kephart said that a bunch of reasons have led to this month’s closing. However, the primary reasons include the state of the economy and significant life changes. Such as his son’s birth.

However, Kephart completed his goal of glorifying God through good food. He’s grateful for all his customers during his two-year run and their loyalty to their products.

“We really did want to make good food for the glory of God,” Kephart said. “I think bad food is bad food and dishonors God. Good food is something special, but it’s been an honor to do this in this place.”

The store’s last day will be Friday, August 5. Kephart wants to go out with a celebration so folks can grab their favorite sandwiches and possibly one last time from 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

While the store itself is closing, Kephart said there’s a possibility that he may continue to provide sandwiches after it’s closing.