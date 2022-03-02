CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary involving multiple stolen propane tanks from a garage in Centre County.
The incident took place along Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Thursday, Jan. 13 when suspects entered a detached garage and stole 6 propane tanks that weighed 20lbs, according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. No descriptions of the suspects were reportedly found. However, troopers say a black van was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.
Those who contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers could receive a cash reward for any information that leads to any arrests or solves the crime.
