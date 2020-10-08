Project Joy helping local families this holiday season

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For those struggling to put gifts under the tree this year, a local Christmas project wants to make the holiday season less stressful.

Achieving Community Together is holding their sixth annual “project joy” for Huntingdon County.

Their goal is to take the stress off local families to make sure all kids have gifts on Christmas morning.

The organization’s president, Madison Torha, said this project has a big impact on families.

“I never realized truly the weight of the financial burden it has on some of these families and how hard it is to be able to put gifts under the Christmas tree,” Torha said.

Applications for donors and recipients are due by November 1st.

You can find the form to apply on the ACT Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, gifts will be shipped directly to families.