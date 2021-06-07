Project Bloomtown beautifies Huntingdon streets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Spring is nearing its end, but one local community is continuing to keep the season’s beauty alive in their town.

This is the 5th year of Project Bloomtown, where volunteers hang baskets of flowers to brighten the streets of Huntingdon.

There are dozens of baskets in Huntingdon, mostly along Washington Street, you might even see more blooms as the project grows.

When Huntingdon borough celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2017, Pam Grugan introduced this idea as a way to keep their community beautiful.

“The goal behind Project Boomtown was for beautification, to make the downtown an attractive place to come so that more people would patronize our local businesses,” Grugan said.

The flowers will stay out for the next 5 months, but they can’t do it alone.

“One of the special things about Project Bloomtown is it requires partnerships, so there is coordination which I do, but there is also managing the business end of getting the flowers, picking the flowers up, bringing them, then there is also hanging the flowers and the biggest job is watering the flowers, they need to be watered every day,” Grugan said.

Community members are what keeps this project going.

“It gives you satisfaction out of everything and know the community is getting taken care of, make it look really nice for people coming in and out of town,” Project Bloomtown Volunteer Eddie Crader said.

“We enjoy donating our time to help with Project Bloomtown and help beautify the town,” Weavers Florist Owner Angie Sneath said.

And after positive feedback, they are looking to continue expanding on Allegheny and Penn street.

“We would like them to know we are looking at extending the program so we hope the organizations will continue supporting us and keeping our community beautiful and also making the rest of our community as beautiful as Washington street is,” Huntingdon Former Mayor Dee Dee Brown said.

The organizers tell me the hardest part is finding people to water the flowers every day and they are always looking for volunteers, if you want to help out you cant contact Pam Grugan at Grugan2@gmail.com.