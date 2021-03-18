Progress committee forming for accountability of mental health services

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County government’s mental health task force recently developed their final report, making 19 recommendations for local mental health crisis services.

Now, they’re forming a progress review committee to serve as a resource while leadership puts the recommendations in place.

This committee will meet quarterly and will be comprised of members from the original task force.

“Many times you have task force or group recommendations that, unfortunately, collect dust on shelves,” said Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe. “What we want to do with this progress review committee is really have the individuals who were there for the recommendations that were developed, to really have continued support and buy into the progress that’s being made.”

The committee runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, but Commissioner Pipe says the work toward bettering mental health services will always continue.