Program that tracks offenders in prison helps families in Pa. deal with concerns

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – For many victims of a violent crime, one of their biggest fears is that their offender could get out of prison, and track them down. One program, PA SAVIN looks to get rid of those worries. PA SAVIN is a service that allows anyone to sign up to see the status of an offender in prison. Once registered, an individual is able to track their incarceration status, parole status, if an inmate is eligible for any release programs, as well as be notified when they have been released.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said, one of the biggest concerns with victims is coming forward. So it’s important to them that they know the moment an offender could get out.

“It’s invaluable. And I know that, in dealing with victims, that is their biggest concern,” Sayers said.

“These are the little things, that you don’t know how important they are until you are a victim and you want to know what’s going on,” said Dave Glass, Clearfield County commissioner.

Here’s how it works:

Once you register to receive notifications of an inmate’s status through a website called Vine Link, you are then sent alerts about the inmate’s prison status.

“The victim will know if for some reason the individuals made bail, or is being released from a sentence. Gives them that comfort of knowing,” Sayers said

“Able to track when that person gets out. And are they moving back to the area, that sort of thing,” Glass added.

The service is available for all state prisons in our region. It’s set up for victims within the court system, through the victim’s witness office, but is also available for any person interested in the custody status of an inmate in the prison system.

“I think it’s very important that we notify victims in those instances, particularly if you have an instance where violence was part of the component offense the individual was convicted of,” John Sobel said, Clearfield County commissioner.