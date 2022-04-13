BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A program is making sure that elementary school kids in the Altoona Area School District are getting enough food.

About 1,200 children are provided for by the Mountain Lion Backpack Program. The program provides the kids breakfast, lunch dinner and snacks. The volunteers gather to pack the bags of food on Thursday night and then on Friday they are sent home with the kids.

Director of the program Kelly Robertson says the goal of the program is to nourish their bodies prepare their minds and encourage their spirits.

“Its amazing how the community has come out and helped each night. We call volunteers and they show up.”

Robertson said the goal is to expand the program to include junior high and head start children by the Fall.