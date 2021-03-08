Program launches to help renters in Centre County with rent, utilities

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Emergency Rental Assistance Program(ERAP) is now available to provide financial assistance and housing stability to residents of Centre County.

Centre County Government’s Office of Adult Services launched to program and individuals will be able to apply for the ERAP beginning Monday, March 8 through COMPASS by clicking here to visit the county’s page.

This program is available to help renters with rent arrears, future rent (in 3-month increments), and utility assistance for up to 12-months. Assistance can be provided for rent and/or utility arrears as far back as March 2020.

To be eligible, households must demonstrate that they were directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are at risk of homelessness or housing instability, and have a total gross income that is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Any tenant or landlord/property management firm (on behalf of the tenant) who is interested in this program can visit www.centrecountypa.gov/rentrelief to review program guidelines, eligibility criteria, and access the COMPASS application. Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration or until funding is exhausted.

On February 5, 2021, Governor Wolf signed S.B. 109 into law, which officially designated the Department of Human Services (DHS)as the agency overseeing the administration of the ERAP.

Centre County has been approved for an allocation of up to $10.6 million from the DHS for Centre County’s ERAP.