BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The weather was perfect for families to learn all about bats at Canoe Creek State Park in Blair County.

The park hosted their Bat Program where kids came out to learn about eco-location, how bats process their food and the bone structure of a bat.

State Park Environmental and Education Specialist Heidi Mullenure said the park has a lot of events to help people appreciate more of what our state parks have to offer.

“We’re so excited to offer programs. We offer programs all year round. Some programs are trail hikes, some programs are like this, the family programs where you can bring your kids and the kids can learn all about nature,” Mullenure said. “We do things like kayaking lessons or GPS, anything that gets people connected with the outdoors.”

The next family program for Canoe Creek is their “Mountain Pie Madness” event on Sunday, Oct. 9.