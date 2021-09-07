Professionals Auto Body hosting car wash fundraiser for kids in need

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body is hosting a car wash to raise money for families in need during the holiday season on Sept. 11.

This car wash runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville. One-hundred percent of proceeds from the event will help raise money for the 2021 Christmas for Kids campaign.o buy clothes, toys and school supplies for children and their families this holiday season. These gifts are personally delivered by Professionals Auto Body and local police departments.

Any donation amount will be accepted and will qualify for a car wash. If you would like to donate but cannot make it to the car wash, you can drop off monetary donations at Professionals Auto Body from now until December.