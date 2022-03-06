BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It was a warm homecoming on Thursday at Washington Dulles International Airport for a man with Central PA ties, including Sideline Cancer out of Hollidaysburg.

Maurice Creek who was playing overseas in Ukraine was in a crisis situation when the Russians attacked the country.

Creek played four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers and later found himself playing professionally for the Ukrainian basketball SuperLeague, he also played on the Sideline Cancer TBT team, “And he was the only professional player in Ukraine not to get out, so it became a crisis situation, Jordan Griffith with Sideline Cancer said.

From there, thanks to a connection with Erik Nordberg, a former Green Beret who knew Creek through Sideline Cancer — helped get Creek from point A to B.

“I’m just relieved that it all worked out, I knew we would succeed, we just had to keep pushing through because we ran into a lot of obstacles,” Nordberg said.

“Mo and I had this thing, he would call or I would call and it would go something like this, yo E, I have a situation, and I’d say Mo, we’re going to have solution,” Nordberg said.

On Thursday, Creek made it back to the States and received a warm welcome from family, friends, and his Sideline Cancer family, “I’m home, I’m thankful for my family and friends and my community, Sideline Cancer family thank you,” Creek said.

“It’s kind of the power of Sideline Cancer, we’re a community of people that want to do good, and a community of people that want to do well for one another,” Griffith said.

Griffith says at the end of the day, it comes back to the messaging, it’s having the “I can” attitude and the “believe always” spirit.