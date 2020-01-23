Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Production crew coming to Brookville, Clarion River this spring

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A TV series will be in Brookville this May for a week of filming on the Clarion River, which was honored as Pennsylvania’s 2019 River of the Year.

The New Fly Fisher will bring its production crew along with the host, Mark Melnyk for fishing and filming. They will air an episode all about drift boat fishing on the Clarion and also touch on native brook trout fishing with stops at some local attractions.

The New Flyer Fisher will look to air the episode in their 2020-2021 TV season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss