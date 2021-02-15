Product demand went up, but work hours went down for DiamondBack employees

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For Ginger Webster, an employee at DiamondBack, an extra hour at home means extra, irreplaceable, time with her daughter before she heads off to college.

“My daughter’s a senior so now I get to spend every morning with her before she goes to school,” said Webster.

Plus, more time for herself.

“I get to work out in the morning because that kind of just got pushed to the side,” said Webster.

A better quality of life for employees is exactly what DiamondBack CEO, Ben Eltz, intended for when he altered the work week to 35 hours, versus the standard 40.

“That’s actually a part of our mission statement, to be a place where employees love to work,” says Eltz.

The twist: employees are still paid for 40 hours.

DiamondBack produces truck bed covers and they’ve seen a spike in demand during the pandemic. First, they asked employees about adding extra shifts.

“They were saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll do this, but I’m not going to be able to see my kid play baseball,’ or, ‘I’m really going to miss having dinner with my wife,’ but I’ll do it,” said Eltz.

Eltz says, that wasn’t going to fly. So, they followed a model that Kellogg’s spearheaded: employees work for 35 hours and get paid for 40.

“When people only have to work 35, they’re willing to be more focused while they’re here, work smarter, think about things, help their teammates,” said Eltz. “So, we get back a pretty big chunk of those 5 hours through people focusing more while they are here.”

Webster says she’s noticed a positive difference in her employees as they have five extra hours per week for family, friends and hobbies.