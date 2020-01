ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sell-out crowd gathered tonight to help shelter animals by munching on chili and wings.

People came out to the Central PA Humane Society’s Annual Chili and Wing Festival at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona.

Guests and a panel of judges got to vote on the top three chili and wings.

They had up to ten types of wings and 15 kinds of chili to choose from.

All proceeds benefit the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.