DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Mayday held co-hosted a pro-choice rally in DuBois Sunday as Mike Molesvhich stopped by.

The event took place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the DuBois Public Library. Speeches were given by advocates and officials before the group march.

Molesevich, who’s a candidate for Pennsylvania’s 15th district in the U.S. House of Representatives spoke along with multiple other speakers to talk about reproductive rights and keeping them protected in the Commonwealth.

“These women, and future women can have the choices that they need with their families and their doctors and not let big government come in and make their decisions for them,” Molesevich said.

During the invite, those in attendance brought books to kick off their book drive for Banned Book Week. Each year, Mayday celebrates Banned Book Week to raise awareness of the threat of censorship in schools and libraries across the United States.