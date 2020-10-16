Printing error causes double mail-in ballots for section of Blair County

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Elections Office stated today that they were made away of 78 voters who requested mail-in ballots in Blair County received two ballot packages after an error with a printing machine.

The elections office says they were alerted by affected voters in the Logan 2 voting area and immediately reached out to NPC, who is printing and mailing all absentee and mail-in ballots for the 2020 election. NPC performed an audit as to how many ballots were affected and to determine how this occurred.

NPC tells the county that during the run of the initial batch of 387 mail-in ballots for Logan 2 last week, a printer stopped working at 309 ballots. The remainder of the print jog, starting at 310, was moved to another printer. The next day, the original printer ended up completing the print job and the remaining 7 ballot packages were printed and mailed.

The county elections office said in the release:

Not only was this printing error isolated to Logan 2, but the County has also been provided the list of the 78 voters who received two ballot packages. NPC has advised the County that future printing runs will be much smaller due to over 17,000 ballots having already been printed and mailed, which in and of itself will significantly reduce the likelihood of a similar printing error. More importantly, NPC has added a second cross-check on addressed ballot packages to eliminate this problem from occurring again.

The Board of Elections is confident that with the information it has, specifically, knowing the 78

people who received two ballot packages, there is no risk of anyone double voting because we

can verify that these individuals only turn in one vote