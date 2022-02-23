BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elementary school principal has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI after state police say he injured two people in a morning crash.

Matthew Hall, 40, of Hollidaysburg was reportedly driving on W. Loop Road in Blair Township when he crashed into another vehicle just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 8. Troopers say Hall appeared disoriented, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Hall told police he drank six beers the night prior to the crash. He was subjected to a field sobriety test and then taken to UPMC Altoona where his blood alcohol content was found to be .258% according to police.

Hall is employed as the Claysburg-Kimmel elementary school principal, according to sources. He’s been placed on voluntary 30-day leave.

A man and woman who were in the other vehicle sustained multiple injuries including fractured ribs, facial lacerations and concussions, according to state police.

Hall is facing a slew of charges including DUI, reckless driving, careless driving and causing bodily injury. He was arraigned Wednesday, Feb 23 and released on an unsecured $50,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.