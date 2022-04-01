CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last few weeks, schools in the Prince Gallitzin Quadrant have collected thousands of dollars to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The schools of the Quadrant — Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, All Saints Catholic School, Holy Names School, Saint Benedict School, Saint Michael School, and Saint Nicholas Catholic School — collected nearly $5,000 through a combination of t-shirt sales, dress down days and individual donations.

“Each school found their own unique ways to support the cause with all schools united in prayer,” a press release from Bishop Carroll said.

Students at BCCHS with their Ukraine shirts. (via Bishop Carroll Catholic High School)

Students at All Saints with their Ukraine shirts. (via Bishop Carroll High School)

Students at Saint Michael School with their Ukraine shirts. (via Bishop Carroll High School)

Father Andriy Kelt and several BC students posing with a ceremonial check for the cause

The money raised will go toward the Eparchy of Saint Josaphat of the Ukrainian Catholic Church to assist the Ukrainian refugee efforts in Poland.

The efforts of the schools are particularly meaningful to Bishop Carroll religion teacher Father Andriy Kelt, the release added. He is a Ukrainian Catholic priest who is also the pastor of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Revloc and Saint Mary`s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northern Cambria.

In the past 6 weeks, we have seen truly heartbreaking images of pure evil, when Russia invaded a peace-loving country of Ukraine. It is one of hardest things to watch especially the little children and women losing their lives, their homes, their whole way of life. While we have seen what evil humanity is capable of, we have also seen what good humanity is capable of. The neighboring countries like Poland, Romania, and others extended their arms to welcome Ukrainians into their homes, helping them, providing food and shelter. But that help does not stop there. People from around the world opened their generous hearts. It means so much to me to see the Bishop Carroll community help take care of the suffering Ukrainians. The fundraiser that we had will help countless families who are without home and food. May God bless you for your generosity and support for the people of Ukraine, as we continue to pray for peace and the end of this senseless war. Bishop Carroll religion teacher Father Andriy Kelt



The unity of the schools demonstrates the strength of the Quadrant.

“Our families realized the tragedy and the enormous amount of sadness all are facing in Ukraine and came together to raise funds to show our support,” Saint Michael School in Loretto Principal Rhonda Seymour said. “This small act of kindness is an example of coming together as the Prince Gallitzin Quadrant.”

Bishop Carroll Dean of Students Jonathan Nagy said he is proud of the efforts of all involved, especially the students.

“The concern shown towards the Ukrainian people by these young people is truly inspiring,” Nagy said. “They truly care about the people, and they should stand as a model to others.”

