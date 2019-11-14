Primanti Bros. to give away sandwiches for a year during Johnstown grand opening

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get your blanket and lawn chair and get ready to win! Primanti Bros. is set to open in Johnstown on Wednesday and they’re celebrating by giving the first 100 people free sandwiches for a year!

They announced on their Facebook page that the line starts at 5 a.m. at 510 Galleria Drive and they’ll be tailgating all day long.

According to their official website, the first 100 will receive a free sandwich every week for 52 weeks. After the first 100, they’ll start to raffle off more coupon books.

Of course, there are other rules that apply, such as no place holding, no drugs or alcohol, and no line cutting. You can check out the full set of rules by clicking here.

You can keep up to date with Primanti Bros. in Johnstown by liking their Facebook page.