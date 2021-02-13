Primanti Bros. pledges name change to “Watt Bros.” if Steelers sign J.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rumors have been swirling about the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially being interested in signing J.J. Watt, who became a free agent Friday.
One restaurant who is excited about the possibility, Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros., say they’ll change their name to “Watt Bros.” if they sign former three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, in a tweet Saturday.
TJ Watt and Derek Watt, both brothers of J.J., currently play for the Steelers. TJ Watt is coming off a season where he finished with 15 sacks, which lead the NFL, and 23 tackles for loss.
Watt became a free agent on Friday after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans.