Primanti Bros. pledges name change to “Watt Bros.” if Steelers sign J.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rumors have been swirling about the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially being interested in signing J.J. Watt, who became a free agent Friday.

Steelers, Browns, Bills and Titans are among a "dozen" teams interested in signing free agent JJ Watt, per @WerderEdESPN pic.twitter.com/YxQwOTOtRz — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 13, 2021

One restaurant who is excited about the possibility, Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros., say they’ll change their name to “Watt Bros.” if they sign former three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, in a tweet Saturday.

TJ Watt and Derek Watt, both brothers of J.J., currently play for the Steelers. TJ Watt is coming off a season where he finished with 15 sacks, which lead the NFL, and 23 tackles for loss.

Watt became a free agent on Friday after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans.