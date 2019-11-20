Primanti Bros. opens Johnstown restuarant

Breaking News
JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Primanti Brothers opened in Johnstown Wednesday.

Operations Director, Greg Dubois, says they wanted to connect their Pittsburgh locations to Altoona by adding the restaurant in Johnstown.

Primanti Brothers added 89 jobs to the area and are still looking to hire more people.

Dubois said some of the first customers Wednesday morning were surprised with a year-long promotion.

“They started lining up last night at 10:30 at night. By five or six this morning, there were already 100 people so we extended it to 150 people to get free sandwiches for a year.”

