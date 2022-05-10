CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman in Centre County helped a complete stranger live a better life by becoming an organ donor.

More than 105,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list, according to organdonor.gov. This is a statistic that shocked Maureen Stathes so much she chose to take action by becoming part of the Living Donor Program. This is where she donated her kidney to someone in need.

“My mind was set, I wanted to do it and I did it, you know. It can be done and you can live a normal, healthy life afterwards,” Stathes said.

Maureen Stathes in August 2021.

Maureen Stathes marked up for surgery in 2021.

Maureen Stathes with Kidney Team after transplant.

Tune in to WTAJ News at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 to see the emotional moment when Maureen meets the stranger who, thanks to her, can now live a healthier life.