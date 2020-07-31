Presidential candidate to speak in Centre, Clearfield counties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With less than 100 days until the 2020 election, Centre County will host its first presidential candidate as all the candidates have been having smaller public outings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen is set to speak at the Sandy Township Recreational Park, 351 Spider Lake Rd, 15801, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, where she is expected to arrive at 4 p.m.

Then she will head to GodSpeed Event Center, located at 7897 S. Eagle Road in Port Matilda. The event is scheduled for 5-7p.m. with Jorgensen expected at 6:15 p.m.

The events are free, but you will need to register. You can do so by clicking here.

A 1979 Baylor University and 1980 Southern Methodist University alumna, Jo Jorgensen is the first woman to lead the Libertarian Party’s presidential ticket. She is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University and has worked as a marketing rep for IBM and started her own software sales business in 1983.

In 1992, she was the Libertarian Party’s candidate for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. After a statewide televised debate with her Democratic and Republican opponents, Dr. Jorgensen’s debate performance was widely praised in the media, and the Greenville News referred to her as “a rose between two thorns.”

Jorgensen is a Life Member of the Libertarian Party. She supported Ed Clark for president in 1980 and has been voting Libertarian ever since. She officially joined the Libertarian Party in 1983 and has served as Greenville County chair, state vice-chair, and national marketing director for the Libertarian Party.

Jorgensen is running with Jeremy “Spike” Cohen.

Cohen promotes a vision of common-sense Libertarian solutions that will make us all more free, safe, and prosperous.

Cohen started a web design company in 1999. He retired from that 3 years ago to promote libertarian ideas fulltime. His great aim is to make people more familiar with voluntary solutions and property rights.

He is the host of My Fellow Americans, the co-host of The Muddied Waters of Freedom, and the co-owner of Muddied Waters Media, a podcast platform that reaches millions.

Cohen hosts two live programs every week, interacting with countless people across the political spectrum. This experience has convinced him more than ever that the Democrats and Republicans have both failed us.

He believes Dr. Jo Jorgensen is the right person to counter Trump and Biden. He hopes to work with her to end wars, free the innocent, and end the infringements that impede voluntary problem-solving. He brings over 20 years of experience in leadership positions to complement Dr. Jorgensen’s knowledge and talents.