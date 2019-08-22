President of DuBois Area Catholic Schools resigns after facing sexual abuse allegation

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The president of DuBois Area Catholic Schools has resigned from his position after being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of sexual abuse.

According to a release from the Diocese of Erie, Monsignor Charles Kaza submitted his resignation which Bishop Lawrence Persico accepted. This step was taken to ensure the school system is able to operate efficiently as the new school year is about to begin.

Kaza, who was placed on leave in May, maintains his innocence and has not resigned as pastor of St. Tobias Parish in Brockway, the Diocese stated.

The Board of Members with support from the Catholic Schools Office and DuBois Catholic School Board will take on the responsibilities of the president of DuBois Area Catholic Schools.

“Everyone involved has only the best interests of the schools in mind,” superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie, Jim Gallagher said

“I am confident that Gretchen and the executive committee are well-prepared, and I look forward to a strong year for DuBois Area Catholic Schools.” Jim Gallagher. Superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie

*Monsignor is an honorific form of address for some members of the clergy, usually of the Roman Catholic Church, including bishops, honorary prelates and canons. “Monsignor” is a form of address, not an appointment: properly speaking, one cannot be “made a monsignor” or be “the monsignor of a parish”. Wikipedia