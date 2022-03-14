SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pavement preservation work is scheduled to take place on Route 30 starting March 21, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The project will run from Route 160 to the Bedford County line, stemming across Shade, Juniata, Allegheny and Stonycreek townships. PennDOT said work will take place during the day under flagging operations and delays are possible. A 24-hour detour will take place at a later date that has not been announced to replace an elliptical pipe.

This project costs $3.3 million in total and is expected to be completed by October of 2022.