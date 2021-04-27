Over 300lbs of prescription drugs collected during Blair County event

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement agencies in Blair County announced that over 300lbs of prescription drugs were collected Saturday during the spring 2021 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Agencies across the county utilized their locations as drop off sites for community members on April 24 to dispose of any unwanted or unused prescription medications. A total of 321lbs of drugs were disposed of during the event.

Below is a list of all law enforcement agencies who participated and the amount collected at each location:

• Altoona Police: 5 boxes weighing 88.5 lbs

• Blair County Sheriff’s Office: 7 boxes weighing 121 lbs

• Freedom Township Police: 3 boxes weighing 61 lbs

• Martinsburg Borough Police: 2 boxes weighing 50.5 lbs

Citizens are reminded to always dispose of all unused prescription drugs in a proper and safe manner.