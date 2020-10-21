BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have expired drugs or medications you’re not using, there is a proper way to get rid of them.

The DEA will hold a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Blair County this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

All you have to do is pull up to one of the four sites and drop your prescriptions off.

The Blair County Sheriff, James Ott, asks the community to go through your medicine cabinets.

Ott said not only can your medication get into the wrong hands, but when people flush them down the toilet, it can cause problems.

“You’re putting them in your waterways, you have to consider what all happens in the treatment plan what all that can affect, or how that can cause issues and get into a larger problem,” Ott said.

Drop off locations will be at Thompson’s Pharmacy, Blair County courthouse, the Walmart in Duncansville, and the Martinsburg Police Department.