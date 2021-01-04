Prescription drug drop off box sites available in Blair Co.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you have unwanted medications that you need to dispose of properly, there are two new locations available.

The Rite Aid pharmacy Kidcents Foundation donated prescription drug drop off boxes to the Allegheny and Blair Township Police Departments.

The boxes are located inside the departments’ lobbies and are available during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.

Drop-offs are anonymous and officers are urging residents to use these to dispose of the medications safely.

“We’d really like to keep them out of the hands of children and teens, obviously we don’t want any children or teens to get ahold of this medication and potentially have an overdose or any type of adverse effects,” assistant chief, Allegheny Township Police Department, Michael Robison said.

Officers ask you to take a look at their Facebook pages for what items are accepted.