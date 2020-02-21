Preparing for Penn State University THON 2020

Penn State is gearing up for THON 2020, the 46 hour dance marathon that benefits children battling childhood cancer. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the Bryce Jordan Center getting a look at some of the positions and committees that make the weekend possible.

There are 16 different committees that help put the entire THON production on and keep it running the entire weekend. Everyone has responsibilities and everyone plays a role, there’s even someone in charge of making sure there’s enough toilet paper throughout the weekend.

Dan Mele, the Public Relations Director says the organizations tries to not set hard times to keep the element of surprise for the dancers. “A lot of times, the dancers will have the time zone on their phones changed, so they have no concept of time,” says Dan.

The THON celebration kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more THON coverage on WTAJ News. Executive Director, Regina Duesler has been involved with THON for five years – she is currently in her graduate program at the school and says the feeling that you get from working with the organization is indescribable.

A new concept this year is robotics! The Technology Director, Dan Herlihy says the robots will help kids in the hospital get to experience THON. “I think it’s so important for the kids to see that we’re fighting for them and also for the people on the floor to see the kids that we’re fighting for – so a live stream can only do so much this is real face to face interaction that I’m hoping can only make it better for everyone,” says Dan.