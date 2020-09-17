Preparing for flu season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Flu season is just around the corner.

The CDC estimates there were at least 24,000 deaths related to the flu during the 2019-2020 season.

Amy Cole gets the flu shot every year, and she said this year is no different. With everything going on she thinks the vaccine is a good way to keep everyone healthy.



“I just think it’s a good thing for everybody to get the flu shot just to help yourself and to help others too,” Cole said.

Pharmacist for Duncansville Pharmacy, Ronald Dick, said because of the pandemic he thinks there will be an increase in flu shots this year.

“I think the level of awareness is something that is going to create a situation that we may need more flu shots in 2021 than what we had seen in the past,” Dick said.

Dick said because of the precautions everyone is taking from the pandemic, he believes it will decrease the number of people coming down with the flu.

“What we’re doing now with the masks, hand washing, keeping your hands away from your t-zone of your face, that’s what should have been happening all of these years before and I think we are going to see some suppressed numbers this year,” Dick said.

If you don’t want to take any chances with contracting the flu, then getting the vaccine is your best option for prevention.

The pharmacist said everyone should take the flu shot as long as they do not have allergies to the flu vaccine, especially if you are over the age of 65.

Duncansville Pharmacy is fully staffed and stalked with the flu vaccine, no appointment needed.

If you start to feel sick, doctors encourage you to see your primary care physician.