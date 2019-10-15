Preparing for an active shooter

There was some graphic active-shooter training in Blair County Monday.

Fake blood and gunshots were used to make it as real as possible.

The Blair Chamber held its 4th annual Armed Intruder Conference at the Altoona Grand Hotel. Local resident Rick Capozzi with his group “Survival Mindset” helped conduct the training for several dozen local residents.

Top tips at the training included: be prepared to react to a public shooting, know where your exits are and if you can’t escape, you should to try and stop the shooter.

The training costs about $100 for chamber members. There are other training seminars like this each year.