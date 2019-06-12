Preparations for DuBois Community Days underway

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Community Days festival kicks off Friday.

Some of the set up is already underway at Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois Memorial Park.

There are a few new things organizers are excited about this year.

Animatronic dinosaurs from Doolittle’s in DuBois are expected to make an appearance.

After Community Days closes– the fire department is hosting an adults-only After Hours Garage Party both Friday and Saturday in the city garage.

Live music, food and drinks will all benefit next year’s event.

As for the festival itself, it’s not a fundraiser– but another way the fire department gives back to DuBois.

“There literally will be thousands of people here,” general chairman Bob Wachob said. “Bring your kids. It’s cheap. It’s fun. What else could you ask for? To get together with your neighbors and friends and not spend a lot of money.”

Community days starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday night.

The parade is slated for Saturday at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

