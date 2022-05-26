BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A prayer vigil will be held in Blair County in remembrance of those that lost their lives in the Texas elementary school shooting and other gun violence incidents.

On Tuesday, May 31 the Geeseytown Lutheran Church located at 462 Route 22, Hollidaysburg, will be hosting a vigil at noon and then later at 7 p.m., the Newry Lutheran Church, located at 1030 Shamrock Lane in Newry.

There will be a freewill offering to benefit the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund account which has been opened by First State Bank in Uvalde for the families.